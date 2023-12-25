Denver Nuggets host Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day

The Denver Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Monday's game will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Nuggets won the previous matchup 108-105. Denver is 13-8 against the Western Conference, and Golden State is 11-12 against conference opponents.

Golden State Warriors (15-14, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (21-10, second in the Western Conference)

Denver; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -5.5; over/under is 233.5

The Nuggets are 13-8 against Western Conference opponents. Denver leads the Western Conference averaging 55.2 points in the paint. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring 16.0.

The Warriors are 11-12 against conference opponents. Golden State is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (46.2%). The Warriors score 7.2 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets allow (110.0).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the Warriors 108-105 in their last matchup on Nov. 9. Jokic led the Nuggets with 35 points, and Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray is averaging 19.8 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Denver.

Klay Thompson is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.9 points, 46.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 121.6 points, 49.6 rebounds, 28.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (calf), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

