Oracle Arena will soon be the Golden State Warriors old stomping grounds, but it sparkled Tuesday night as the 2017-2018 NBA championship rings dropped from the ceiling.Longtime Warriors fans are savoring the history. This is the last season home opener at Oracle Arena."Lots of good memories here at Oracle, and when they move to my city, I won't be able to go to as many games," said San Francisco resident Rene Williams. "Why is that?" asked ABC 7's Katie Utehs. Willaims responded, "Because tickets are more expensive and there won't be as many seats."The state of the art Chase Center opens next season. Around 80-percent of the current season ticket holders have already committed to the move."I already have tickets for next year. So I'm really excited," said Bob Chappell, from Grass Valley.When asked if Chappell gave up his firstborn for the tickets he said, "Actually gave up two kids, but you can always have more," he joked back.New is nice, but you can't beat an original like Angela Moore. She danced for the Warriors from 1985 to 90. Now she and others more than 55-years-old are taking the court as the Dubs latest dance team aptly named, The Hardwood Classics.Moore says there are not many opportunities for older dancers, "This means the world. I'm glad that they gave me this opportunity to be able to come back at my age."It's easy to dance in celebration of a championship team."Dancing is just pure enjoyment. It's life-enhancing. It's a celebration of life and what better way to celebrate life than to celebrate it with the Warriors," said Albert Harnois, Hardwood Classics Dancer.The season opener was a sell-out crowd making it the 292 sell-out in a row.