Warriors looks to clinch NBA Finals against Boston Celtics in Game 6

Warriors looks to clinch NBA Finals against Boston Celtics in Game 6

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Boston Celtics in game six of the NBA Finals. The Warriors defeated the Celtics 104-94 in the last meeting at Chase Center.

Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 26 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points.

The Celtics are 28-13 on their home court. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

The Warriors are 22-19 in road games. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Boston.

Stephen Curry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Wiggins is shooting 46.0% and averaging 18.5 points over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 101.6 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES
Celtics: None listed.

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

NBA Finals drama? A Boston bar wrote "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" on a welcome sign, as Steph Curry replied wearing a shirt saying his wife "can" cook.




