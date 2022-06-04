Local Warriors, Celtics bars gearing up for big weekend ahead of Game 2 of NBA Finals

Ahead of the big day Sunday, bars around San Francisco say, they too, are gearing up for a crazy weekend.
At Harry's Bar in the Fillmore District, assistant manager Eric Pocasangre says Thursday night's game brought in a crowd of around 300 people.
On Sunday, he's expecting even more.
A night when Dubs fans can expect the bar to pull out all the stops, including specialty Warriors drinks.
"Obviously, you know, we're Dubs all over the place and everything," Pocasangre said.
But local Celtics fans are expected to make their voices heard too.
They came out in droves this week at places like Connecticut Yankee and the Red Jack Saloon.
Bartender Danielle McCormick says despite the bar's New England roots, they're expecting a healthy mix of both Warriors and Celtics fans come Sunday.
"There's a little mess talking back and forth. But, overall, there's a pretty congenial attitude," McCormick said.
But for many bars in the Bay Area, the series is about more than just the games. It's also a chance to revive themselves and bring the city back to life after two difficult years during the pandemic.
"We win either way, which is wonderful. Because we were closed, this particular bar, we were closed for 455 days," McCormick said.
So as the series heats up, and the fans come out, the whole city is set to gain.
Driven by a little friendly rivalry.
"It's early enough in the series. I'm not too concerned. We've got plenty of time to come back and send all the green jerseys home crying," said Warriors fan, Michael Pierson.
