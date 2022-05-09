Golden State Warriors

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Memphis star Ja Morant's Game 4 status in doubt with hurt knee

By JANIE McCAULEY

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an official's call during the second half of Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO -- Physical basketball plays are suddenly coming into question with emotions at an all-time high during these playoffs: So, what becomes too much on the big stage when stars hit the floor hard or get hurt?

Golden State guard Gary Payton II went down and is sidelined indefinitely with a broken left elbow after Dillon Brooks clobbered him over the head on a fast break layup attempt last week in Memphis.


Ja Morant injured his right knee again during the Grizzlies' 142-112 Game 3 loss on Saturday night that gave the Warriors a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals. Morant took to Twitter to express his disgust that Jordan Poole "broke the code" by grabbing his knee - then the Grizzlies guard promptly deleted his post. Poole said he was simply trying to get the ball.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had said Brooks, suspended for Game 3 for a Flagrant 2 foul on Payton, had broken an NBA code when he sent Payton to the ground, thus Morant's use of the phrase.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday he doesn't expect Morant to play Monday night in Game 4.

"As I said last night, just trying to be matter of fact here, and this is what Ja says, what our medical team has said after reviewing the play, Ja was playing great, feeling great all game and that the grab of the knee is what triggered the potential injury and why we took Ja out of the game. Nothing's changed from there," Jenkins said. "That's the play that triggered this and he's got further evaluation going on. ... There's probably a really good chance he doesn't play tomorrow."

Morant, who limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game, was unable to do any basketball activity Sunday, Jenkins said.


Kerr shrugged several times when asked about the play Sunday and said he saw no need to discuss the latest back-and-forth between the franchises.

"I don't have a take. Nothing to comment on. I watched the tape," Kerr said. "... No, I don't take it personally. I watched the play, there's nothing to comment on."

Brooks will be back Monday.

In San Francisco, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson quickly came to Poole's defense.

"It's unfortunate that that's a conversation right now because obviously nobody wants to see anybody get hurt," Curry said. "But there's nothing malicious about what Jordan did. There's no comparison to what Dillon did or Draymond, like nothing in that vein. So it's not a joking matter that Ja is hurt but all the rest it is total B.S. in terms of the conversation right now."

GRIZZLIES at WARRIORS




Warriors lead series 2-1. Game 4, 10 p.m. EDT, TNT.

-NEED TO KNOW: Memphis has shined this season without Morant. The Grizzlies went 20-5 during the regular season when he also dealt with the recurring knee issue.

"Our team all season long has risen to the occasion when anybody's been out," Jenkins said. "Obviously Ja's been out for a number of games and our guys stepped up beautifully."

-KEEP AN EYE ON: Brooks' return to the floor following his one-game suspension and emotions running high in the sellout crowd given the latest with Morant and Memphis calling out Poole's play.

-INJURY WATCH: Grizzlies G Desmond Bane's back continues to improve. He had 16 points playing 29 minutes in Game 3.

-PRESSURE IS ON: The Grizzlies perimeter shooters struggled in Game 3, when Memphis shot 16 of 43 from 3-point range - Ziare Williams 1 of 5, De'Anthony Melton 1 for 8 and Tyus Jones and John Konchar each missing their two attempts.
