Pivotal Game 5 on tap for Warriors with chance to advance to conference finals

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center left, and Draymond Green before Game 3 of Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Memphis' chances of staving off elimination are even tougher now.

The Golden State Warriors put the Grizzlies on the brink of the offseason after they rallied late in Game 4 on Monday night to grab a 3-1 series lead as Memphis star Ja Morant sat out with a sore right knee.

Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise on his injured knee, the team announced Tuesday night. The NBA's Most Improved Player winner and All-Star guard had been averaging 38.3 points a game.

The Warriors now head to Memphis needing one victory to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2019 - when they lost in the NBA Finals before missing the last two postseasons.

That's been a long wait for a franchise that won three championships in the last decade.

"We
dnesday is going to be the hardest one yet," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "It always is, the closeout. We have to put this behind us and put together a good game plan."

Even without Morant, Memphis still led for all but 45.7 seconds of Game 4 before Golden State rallied for a 101-98 victory. It was the first time Memphis had been held under 100 points this postseason.

"We're back home," Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. said. "We've got our fans. It's going to be loud, so we're excited to get back home and go play again, man. We have another chance to play. They're a good team. We obviously know how the game went. Yeah, we get another chance at it."

WARRIORS AT GRIZZLIES



Golden State leads series 3-1. Game 5, 9:30 p.m. EDT, TNT

- NEED TO KNOW: Golden State is 43-24 all-time in series-clinching games and 19-8 since 2015. The Warriors also are 12-3 since 2015 in Game 5s. The Grizzlies are 3-11 when facing elimination.

- KEEP AN EYE ON: Jordan Poole. Dillon Brooks heard boos from Warriors fans in Game 4 after returning from a one-game suspension for his flagrant foul that sidelined Gary Payton II with a broken left elbow. Now Poole figures to be the target of Grizzlies fans after his involvement in the play that sent Morant to the sidelines.

- INJURY WATCH: Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who missed Game 4 after testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed in the league's health and safety protocols, will remain out for Game 5. Associate head coach Mike Brown will again coach in his place. ... With Morant out, Tyus Jones (19 points, six rebounds, five assists in Game 4) is expected to start again.

- PRESSURE IS ON: Brooks. He is just 8 of 35 from the floor and 4 of 18 from 3-point range in this series, with questionable shot selection. He missed a 26-footer that could've padded Memphis' lead in the final minute, possibly helping the Grizzlies pull out a gritty win.

