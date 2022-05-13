Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Golden State looks to close out series against Memphis at Chase Center

The Warriors are 2-0 at home against the Grizzlies after winning 142-112 in Game 3 and 101-98 in Game 4.
History suggests the lopsided nature of Golden State's Game 5 loss shouldn't have a carryover effect. The Warriors are the sixth team in the past 10 years to lose by at least 39 points in a playoff game that didn't end a series. Four of the previous five losing teams won their next game.
"Well, it doesn't feel good losing by as much as we did," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "At the end of the day it is just a loss and you flush it from your mental and you remind yourselves who you are. You go in and play with 100% effort on Friday, and I like our chances."
The Grizzlies also have reason to feel confident, even with Ja Morant likely out for the rest of the postseason with a bone bruise in his right knee. The Grizzlies have gone 1-1 against the Warriors since Morant's injury and are 21-6 in games their All-Star guard has missed this season.
"We know how to respond," Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks said. "We know how to play with each other better than any team in the NBA."
GRIZZLIES AT WARRIORS
Warriors lead 3-2. Game 6, 10 p.m. EDT, ESPN.
- NEED TO KNOW: Golden State committed 22 turnovers that led to 29 Grizzlies points in Memphis' Game 5 blowout victory. Every starter for the Warriors had a negative plus-minus rating. Thompson's minus-45 rating tied the worst plus-minus in any playoff game over the past 25 years with Andre Drummond's minus-45 against Milwaukee in 2019.
- KEEP AN EYE ON: Memphis used its size advantage with 6-foot-11 Steven Adams leading the way to outrebound the Warriors for the first time in this series with a 55-37 edge on the boards. The Grizzlies had an 18-4 difference on the offensive boards, leading to a 24-5 scoring advantage in second-chance points.
- INJURY WATCH: Golden State's Otto Porter Jr. dealt with right foot soreness that kept him out the second half of Game 5. His status is questionable. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr could be recovered from his two-game absence with COVID-19 in time for Game 6, though that hadn't yet been determined. He needs two negative tests first. ... Morant has missed two games and remains doubtful to return this postseason.
- PRESSURE IS ON: The Warriors. Memphis is the youngest team to reach this round in 25 years, so forcing this series to a sixth game already is a big accomplishment with Morant injured. Each team has had a blowout win with each of the other three games decided by five points or less. But over the last two games without Morant, Memphis has led for all but the final 45.7 seconds of Game 5.
