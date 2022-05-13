Golden State Warriors

Warriors vs. Grizzlies: Golden State looks to close out series against Memphis at Chase Center

By STEVE MEGARGEE

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry before Western Conference playoff semifinal against the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

The Golden State Warriors seek to put an embarrassing loss behind them as they look to close out their second-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center Friday night.

The Warriors are 2-0 at home against the Grizzlies after winning 142-112 in Game 3 and 101-98 in Game 4.



History suggests the lopsided nature of Golden State's Game 5 loss shouldn't have a carryover effect. The Warriors are the sixth team in the past 10 years to lose by at least 39 points in a playoff game that didn't end a series. Four of the previous five losing teams won their next game.

"Well, it doesn't feel good losing by as much as we did," Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. "At the end of the day it is just a loss and you flush it from your mental and you remind yourselves who you are. You go in and play with 100% effort on Friday, and I like our chances."

The Grizzlies also have reason to feel confident, even with Ja Morant likely out for the rest of the postseason with a bone bruise in his right knee. The Grizzlies have gone 1-1 against the Warriors since Morant's injury and are 21-6 in games their All-Star guard has missed this season.

"We know how to respond," Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks said. "We know how to play with each other better than any team in the NBA."

GRIZZLIES AT WARRIORS



Warriors lead 3-2. Game 6, 10 p.m. EDT, ESPN.

- NEED TO KNOW: Golden State committed 22 turnovers that led to 29 Grizzlies points in Memphis' Game 5 blowout victory. Every starter for the Warriors had a negative plus-minus rating. Thompson's minus-45 rating tied the worst plus-minus in any playoff game over the past 25 years with Andre Drummond's minus-45 against Milwaukee in 2019.

- KEEP AN EYE ON: Memphis used its size advantage with 6-foot-11 Steven Adams leading the way to outrebound the Warriors for the first time in this series with a 55-37 edge on the boards. The Grizzlies had an 18-4 difference on the offensive boards, leading to a 24-5 scoring advantage in second-chance points.

- INJURY WATCH: Golden State's Otto Porter Jr. dealt with right foot soreness that kept him out the second half of Game 5. His status is questionable. ... Warriors coach Steve Kerr could be recovered from his two-game absence with COVID-19 in time for Game 6, though that hadn't yet been determined. He needs two negative tests first. ... Morant has missed two games and remains doubtful to return this postseason.

- PRESSURE IS ON: The Warriors. Memphis is the youngest team to reach this round in 25 years, so forcing this series to a sixth game already is a big accomplishment with Morant injured. Each team has had a blowout win with each of the other three games decided by five points or less. But over the last two games without Morant, Memphis has led for all but the final 45.7 seconds of Game 5.

Go here for the latest news and videos about the Golden State Warriors.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconba playoffsnbagolden state warriorsklay thompsonchase centerstephen currydraymond greensteve kerr
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Stephen Curry pokes the bear and more Quotes of the Week
NBA playoffs 2022: Eye-catching outfits from the postseason
NBA playoffs 2022: Complete second-round matchups, schedules and news
Memphis Grizzlies ready to go the distance against Golden State War...
TOP STORIES
Teachers rescue residents from burning SF building
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Relatives charged after girl dies during alleged exorcism at SJ church
Newsom announces record-setting $97.5 billion budget surplus
Report: Bay to Breakers will now offer awards to non-binary runners
Bay Area officials urge public to mask indoors amid COVID swell
Contra Costa Co. Fair opens for 1st time since COVID
Show More
Flights recovering after SFO network outage
EXCLUSIVE: SF woman choked unconscious in attack, saved by neighbors
Fred Ward, 'The Right Stuff' and 'Short Cuts' actor, dies at 79
Woman ticketed for using FasTrak lane when she didn't
New study may have identified cause of sudden infant death syndrome
More TOP STORIES News