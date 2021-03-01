Golden State Warriors face Los Angeles Lakers on 3-game win streak

The Warriors, 19-15, are seventh in the Western Conference, while the Lakers, 23-11, hold the second place seat.
RELATED: Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107
The Lakers are 0-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 106.1 points while holding opponents to 45% shooting.
The Warriors are 3-2 in division play. Golden State averages 43.4 rebounds per game and is 9-1 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.
The teams are playing for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last match-up, 115-113 on Jan. 18 with Stephen Curry scoring 26 points to help lead Golden State to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS:
- LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 25.7 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.
- Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 62.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
- Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Golden State.
LAST 10 GAMES:
- Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 44.9% shooting.
- Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.4% shooting.
INJURIES:
- Lakers' Anthony Davis: out (achilles).
- Warriors' Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg)
- Warriors' Klay Thompson: out for season (right Achilles).
VIDEO: Warriors' Draymond Green leaves podium after sounding off on NBA double standard