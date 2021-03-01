Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers route Golden State Warriors 117-91, ending Dub's 3-game win streak

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 117-91, ending the Dub's three-game win streak.

Previous story as follows:

The Golden State Warriors seek to keep their three-game win streak intact when the dubs take on the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center Sunday night at 5 p.m.

The Warriors, 19-15, are seventh in the Western Conference, while the Lakers, 23-11, hold the second place seat.

RELATED: Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107

The Lakers are 0-2 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is the top team in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 106.1 points while holding opponents to 45% shooting.
The Warriors are 3-2 in division play. Golden State averages 43.4 rebounds per game and is 9-1 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams are playing for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last match-up, 115-113 on Jan. 18 with Stephen Curry scoring 26 points to help lead Golden State to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS:
  • LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.4 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 25.7 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.
  • Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 62.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.
  • Curry is averaging 29.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors.
  • Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:
  • Lakers: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 44.9% shooting.
  • Warriors: 7-3, averaging 116.6 points, 42.1 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.4% shooting.


INJURIES:

  • Lakers' Anthony Davis: out (achilles).
  • Warriors' Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg)
  • Warriors' Klay Thompson: out for season (right Achilles).


VIDEO: Warriors' Draymond Green leaves podium after sounding off on NBA double standard
Draymond Green tied a personal best with 16 assists in Monday's 128-99 victory over Cleveland, but it's what he said after the game that's garnering even more attention.

