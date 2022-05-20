Sports

Warriors vs. Mavs: Golden State takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Dallas

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 112-87 on May 19 led by 21 points from Stephen Curry, while Luka Doncic scored 20 points for the Mavericks.

The Warriors are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks fifth in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game. Curry leads the Warriors averaging 6.3.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Klay Thompson is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 111.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 104.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (elbow), James Wiseman: out for season (knee), Andre Iguodala: out (neck).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).
