Sports

Golden State Warriors to increase Stephen Curry's playing time for Game 3 vs. Denver Nuggets

By Kendra Andrews

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) controls the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP)

DENVER -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's minute restriction will be bumped up for Game 3 of their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets, coach Steve Kerr said.

"I'm feeling more and more like myself in terms of trying to maintain the level of intensity it takes to do things out there on the floor," Curry said Thursday at shootaround. "I'm ready to take more minutes on tonight and make them useful."

What exactly the increase looks like is yet to be determined. Through the first two games of this best-of-seven series, Curry has averaged about 23 minutes per contest in a bench role.

The plan is to keep Curry coming off the bench until his minute load has been increased enough where he can play his normal rotation.

Following a month-long absence because of a foot injury, Curry came off the bench in Game 2 and scored 34 points to lead Golden State to a 126-106 victory and a 2-0 series lead.

Curry said he takes a different approach to the night when he comes off the bench -- particularly his mindset getting ready to play. He's switched up his pregame routine so he isn't too full of adrenaline before sitting for the first five to six minutes of the game.

"Usually you do everything for the opening tip," Curry explained. "I did that Game One and then sat on the bench and I was -- I don't even know -- leg was shaking, I couldn't control myself. My routine had to be switched up a bit so I could be ready for the middle of that first quarter."

Whenever Curry does return to the starting lineup, the Warriors will have some decisions to make. Jordan Poole, who has excelled through his first two playoff games in Curry's starting spot, could return to a bench role, or Golden State could shift Andrew Wiggins to the second unit and start a three-guard lineup with Curry, Poole and Klay Thompson.

According to Draymond Green and Kerr, it's a "great problem to have."

"We've got a lot of guys who are capable of starting and big minutes," Kerr said. "I've talked to Jordan, to the younger players -- just embrace what the role is ... regardless if Jordan starts or comes off the bench, he's going to play a lot of minutes."

Added Curry: "Hopefully I've demonstrated that at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter (who starts). It's about who's in that closing lineup, but also about when your number is called, being ready to go."

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscocoloradonba playoffsnbagolden state warriorsbasketballdenver nuggetsstephen currysteve kerr
Copyright © 2022 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Rare April Sierra snowstorm helps Tahoe resort extent ski season
Cal police locate person behind threats of violence on campus
SJ police ID suspect in deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 women
Handyman arrested in murder of NYC mom stabbed more than 55 times
Air fryers sold at Best Buy recalled due to fire, burn hazards
Show More
3 men kidnap 4 NorCal tourists, steal roughly $70K of property
Feds charge 21 people with COVID-related fraud
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
Nearly 100 San Mateo High School students get COVID after prom
More TOP STORIES News