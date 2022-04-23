Golden State Warriors

Warriors look to secure series win over the Nuggets in Game 4

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round Western Conference playoff series Thursday, April 21, 2022, in Denver. ((AP Photo/David Zalubowski))

Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4; over/under is 224.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Warriors beat the Nuggets 118-113 in the last matchup. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 27 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 37 points.

The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Denver is third in the league with 27.8 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.9.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

Stephen Curry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Poole is shooting 48.2% and averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscocoloradonba playoffsnbagolden state warriorsu.s. & worldbasketballdenver nuggets
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Warriors look to secure series win over the Nuggets
NBA playoffs 2022: Eye-catching outfits from the first round of the...
NBA playoffs 2022: Complete first-round matchups, schedules and news
Golden State Warriors take Denver Nuggets' best punch, grab 3-0 ser...
TOP STORIES
SF hospital celebrates 1,000th lung transplant
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area housing prices up 20% since January, new report shows
Alameda Co. recovers more than 92 pounds of fentanyl in East Bay
Zelenskyy says he'll meet with US state, defense secretaries
EXCLUSIVE: Local army veteran fighting alongside Ukrainian military
Dangerous intersection in SJ gets new license plate cameras
Show More
Woman hit by car in SJ 11 years ago dies from injuries
SF clinic gears up to vaccinate kids under 5 pending authorization
Girl dies after grandma made her drink whiskey as mom watched: police
EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination
LGBTQ+ Ukrainians fear for their lives amid Russian war
More TOP STORIES News