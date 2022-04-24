Warriors look to secure series win over the Nuggets in Game 4

Denver; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -4; over/under is 224.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-0
JP prepping for his first the first #NBAPlayoffs closeout game of his career. Tip-Off at 12:30 PM on @abc7newsbayarea #DubsOn7 #DubNation #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/IetoayQYWM— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 24, 2022
BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference first round. The Warriors beat the Nuggets 118-113 in the last matchup. Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 27 points, and Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 37 points.
The Nuggets are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Denver is third in the league with 27.8 assists per game. Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 7.9.
The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 2.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Will Barton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.
Stephen Curry is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. Poole is shooting 48.2% and averaging 26.1 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.
“He’s close to being unlimited in the restriction,” said Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. Adding there are variables with regards to Stephen Curry’s minutes. #DubsOn7 #DubNation #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/NTELEG2Xht— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 24, 2022
LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 118.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.
Warriors: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.
INJURIES: Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).
Warriors: James Wiseman: out for season (knee).
Game 4️⃣ on deck. We’ll see you on @abc7newsbayarea at 12:30, followed by #AfterTheGame ! #DubsOn7 #DubNation #NBA75 ➡️ https://t.co/onwSD4YVTd pic.twitter.com/Ok9yI9lrpb— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 24, 2022
Watch Game 4 of the Western Conference first round at 12:30 p.m. PST on ABC7, followed by After The Game.