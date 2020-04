Inside look at Washington Hospital's top-notch cancer screenings and technology

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Studies show that screening is a valuable tool for detecting cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.In this episode, learn about the advanced cancer screenings and technology offered at Washington Hospital in Fremont, California.Washington Hospital Healthcare System makes it their mission to provide advanced medical services, research, and education to improve and maintain the health status of their patients. The Fremont-based healthcare system is a local, leading provider of healthcare services.Click here for more information.Address:Washington Hospital Healthcare System2000 Mowry Ave Fremont, CA 94538