Daytime local news & Bay Area hot topics: ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View' starts today

ABC7 News at 11AM is expanding to a full hour.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
More local news, more local weather, more local hot topics. ABC7 News at 11 a.m. is expanding to a full hour!

We're calling it "Midday Live." It's all about what you missed since you got up. It's the local hot topics trending on social media and all the Bay Area breaking news happening in the middle of your day.

Get caught up with Kristen Sze, Reggie Aqui, Jessica Castro, Mike Nicco and Alexis Smith before you go to lunch.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."

You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.

It all starts today!

