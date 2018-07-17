BUS CRASH

Nail-biting video shows bus hanging over bridge in Spain

Heart-stopping video out of Spain shows a bus teetering on the edge of a bridge in Madrid. (Emergencias Madrid OFICIAL )

MADRID (KGO) --
Heart-stopping video out of Spain shows a bus teetering on the edge of a bridge in Madrid.

Emergencias Madrid (Madrid Emergency Service) shared video of the crash.

According to officials, the bus was left hanging off the bridge after the driver reportedly lost control in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 15.

The bus was on its way to pick up people from Madrid's Mad Cool Festival when it crashed through the barrier. There were no passengers.

Firefighters rescued the driver and secured the bus.
