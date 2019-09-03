Huge plume of smoke visible from 10-acre fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) -- A huge plume of smoke is visible from a 10-acre fire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning near Deer Creek Road in Boulder Creek.

The Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff's Office says they are not evacuating the area at this time. There is heavy brush where the fire is burning and few homes.

Bear Creek Rd. is closed from Moonrise Blvd. to Skyline.

