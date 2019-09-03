Huge plume of smoke visible from 10-acre fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5512917" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SKY7 is over a brush fire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

CAL FIRE, Boulder Creek FD are at scene of a vegetation fire near #Deer Creek Rd in Boulder Creek. Crews and Aircraft are making access to the fire. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 3, 2019

#deer [update] Air Resources report 50 x50. Ground crews making access and aircraft are making drops. — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) September 3, 2019

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS, Calif. (KGO) -- A huge plume of smoke is visible from a 10-acre fire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains.According to Cal Fire, the fire is burning near Deer Creek Road in Boulder Creek.The Santa Cruz Co. Sheriff's Office says they are not evacuating the area at this time. There is heavy brush where the fire is burning and few homes.Bear Creek Rd. is closed from Moonrise Blvd. to Skyline.