WATCH LIVE: 125-acre Clayton grass fire burns at least 2 structures

EMBED </>More Videos

Immediate evacuations have been ordered in the Marsh Creek Springs area east of Mt. Diablo due to a wildfire in Clayton. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley, abc7news.com staff
CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Immediate evacuations have been ordered due to a 125-acre wildfire in Clayton. At least 1 home and two outbuildings have been destroyed.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over 2-alarm fire burning in Clayton


The 125-acre blaze is burning east of Mount Diablo, a few miles from Clayton.

Immediate evacuations have been ordered in the Marsh Creek Springs area east of Mt. Diablo due to a wildfire in the area, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff.

Residents who live near Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive are advised to leave the area by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.

Evacuations have also been ordered for Marsh Creek Rd. near Morgan Territory Rd. in Clayton due to the wildfire.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireevacuationdestroyed homesfirefightersfireClayton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
#DearBART questions get answers from officials
San Martin brush fire forcing closure of southbound Highway 101
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue raising prices, plan to work longer
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Show More
SFPD still searching for suspect in 2016 murder case
Republicans move to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
Cranston Fire prompts evacuations in Riverside County's Idyllwild
San Jose store owners get $1M bonus after selling winning Mega Millions ticket
North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at daughter's school
More News