WATCH LIVE: 125-acre Clayton grass fire burns at least 2 structures

Immediate evacuations have been ordered due to a 125-acre wildfire in Clayton. At least 1 home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. The blaze is burning east of Mount Diablo, a few miles from Clayton, in the Marsh Creek Springs area. Residents who live near Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive are advised to leave the area by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up. Evacuations have also been ordered for Marsh Creek Rd. near Morgan Territory Rd.