225-acre Clayton fire destroys residence, evacuations ordered

More evacuations have been ordered because of the 225-acre Marsh Fire that started Wednesday afternoon in unincorporated Contra Costa County south of Clayton, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.Immediate evacuations have been ordered for Marsh Creek Road near Morgan Territory Road. Sheriff's officials said to leave by way of Morgan Territory Road toward Clayton or Deer Valley Road toward Brentwood.Immediate evacuations had already been ordered in the area Morgan Territory Road and Leon Drive.Residents are advised to leave the areas by vehicle, to bring their pets in a carrier or on a leash and keep the windows up.At least one residence and two outbuildings have been destroyed. Cal Fire officials said they won't have an accurate number until Thursday.The fire has been burning east of Mt. Diablo in the Marsh Creek Springs area of Contra Costa County near Marsh Creek Road and Bragdon Way, according to Cal Fire.It is zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean.Additional information is available online by following #MarshFire on Twitter.