WATCH LIVE: Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years for sexual assault

Bill Cosby has been sentenced to three to ten years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman over a decade ago. Cosby is being held without bail and will be locked up immediately.At the Montgomery County Courthouse Tuesday, a judge sentenced the 81-year-old former TV star after two days of arguments from the prosecution and defense over whether Cosby should be considered a "sexually violent predator."On Tuesday, Montgomery County Judge Steven O'Neill ruled that the comedian is a "sexually violent predator." The classification means that Cosby must undergo monthly counseling for the rest of his life and report quarterly to authorities. His name will appear on a sex-offender registry sent to neighbors, schools and victims.Prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to give the comedian five to 10 years behind bars, while his lawyers asked for house arrest, saying the legally blind Cosby is too old and helpless to do time in prison.Cosby did not testify at either of his two trials.The once-beloved entertainer dubbed America's Dad for his role as Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the top-ranked, 1980s-era "Cosby Show" faced anywhere from probation to 10 years in prison for violating Temple University women's basketball administrator Andrea Constand at his estate near Philadelphia in 2004. She went to police a year later, only to have a prosecutor turn down the case.In the years since Constand first went to police in 2005, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, though none of those claims have led to criminal charges.Cosby became the first celebrity of the #MeToo era to be convicted.Tuesday's sentencing was a reckoning accusers and prosecutors said was decades in the making."The victims cannot be un-raped. Unfortunately, all we can do is hold the perpetrator accountable," said Gianna Constand, the victim's mother, who testified Monday that her daughter's buoyant personality was forever changed after the attack.After testifying for several hours at two trials, the first of which ended in a hung jury, Constand spoke in court Monday for just two minutes."The jury heard me. Mr. Cosby heard me. Now all I am asking for is justice as the court sees fit," said Andrea Constand, who submitted a much longer victim-impact statement that wasn't read in court.Cosby's side didn't call any character witnesses, and his wife of 54 years, Camille, was not in court.Cosby became the first black actor to star in a prime-time TV show, "I Spy," in 1965. He remained a Hollywood A-lister for much of the next half-century.Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.