WATCH LIVE: 50-60 acre Clayton grass fire burns at least 2 structures

EMBED </>More Videos

A two-alarm fire on Marsh Creek Road in Clayton is burning at least one structure and threatening others. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley, abc7news.com staff
CLAYTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Firefighters are battling a 2-alarm brush fire on Marsh Creek Road in Clayton. At least two structures have been destroyed and several others are being threatened.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over 2-alarm fire burning in Clayton


The 40-50 acre blaze is burning east of Mount Diablo, a few miles from Clayton.

Immediate evacuations have been ordered in the Marsh Creek Springs area east of Mt. Diablo due to a wildfire in the area, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireevacuationClayton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
BART stabbing suspect charged with murder, attempted murder
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Republicans move to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein
Cranston Fire prompts evacuations in Riverside County's Idyllwild
San Jose store owners where winning Mega Millions jackpot sold get bonus
'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
Alipay, Pier 39 to create seamless payment experience for Chinese travelers
Show More
Spare the Air alert in effect Thursday
Loud boom heard in the East Bay
Trump says US, EU aiming for 'zero tariffs'
Heat Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Diablo Range
Boy with Nerf gun helps little sister pull loose tooth
More News