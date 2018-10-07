WILDFIRE

WATCH LIVE: Brush fires prompt highway closures near Vacaville

SKY7 over smoky fire east of Fairfield

VACAVILLE, Calif. --
A smoky fire Sunday afternoon has closed down Highway 12 near Branscombe Road in Solano County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A traffic alert was issued at about 11:30 a.m. and the roadway remains closed between Branscombe and Walters Road, near Suisun City, the CHP said.

No information on what caused the fire was immediately known.

There was no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

An earlier brush fire in Solano County briefly shut down Interstate Highway 505, including connector ramps to Interstate Highway 80.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for several Northern California counties due to dry conditions and high winds.

