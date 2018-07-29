CARR FIRE

WATCH LIVE: Carr Fire near Redding grows to over 89,000 acres, destroys more than 500 structures

Cal Fire officials are giving updates on the battle against the Carr Fire in Shasta County.

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
The Carr Fire burning in Shasta County near Redding grew overnight to over 89,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.

The fire has destroyed 536 structures and damaged 117 others. 37,000 people have been forced from their homes.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

The fire zone stretches from Redding to French Gulch. 89,194 have burned and the fire is just 5 percent contained.

Two firefighters have died fighting the Carr Fire and three Marin County firefighters were hurt.

The death toll now stands at five after a great grandmother and two children died in the fire.

New mandatory evacuation orders were issued Saturday night due to the fire.

Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
