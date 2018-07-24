CHP pulls over AWOL soldier in stolen Humvee in Redwood City

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say a soldier from Fort Hunter Liggett in Monterey County went AWOL in a military vehicle and was pulled over in Redwood City. (KGO-TV)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials say a soldier from Fort Hunter Liggett went AWOL and stole a military vehicle after being demoted on Tuesday while training on the Central Coast.

Spencer Slick, 34, is suspected of taking a Humvee and driving to the Bay Area.

Officials confirm that a B.O.L. or Be on the Lookout order was issued for Slick and the vehicle to all CHP stations.

Shortly after 6 p.m. CHP officials stopped the Humvee in Redwood City along State Route 92, it is unclear if Slick was detained.

Fort Hunter Liggett officials say that the matter is currently under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
militarysoldierstheftauto theftbuzzworthyRedwood City
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Hayward teen girl found safe after AMBER Alert; Suspect detained
Attorney argues Brock Turner wanted 'outercouse', not intercourse
Officials: Mom shielded daughter in N.J. house collapse
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
13 Bay Area Lululemon stores robbed in past 12 days
Bodies found hugging in deadly Greece wildfires
SF officials, merchants to discuss legislation banning on-site employee cafeterias
BART urging public to download crime reporting app
Show More
VIDEO: Thieves make off with $10K in Lululemon merch in just seconds
Consumer Catch-up: MacBook software bug, Yelp adds hygiene scores
BART officials urge riders to be vigilant after violent stabbing
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following medical emergency at Hollywood Hills home
Charges filed against MacArthur BART station stabbing suspect
More News