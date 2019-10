Watch on #Periscope: 2nd ALARM FIRE 266 VIENNA PIO ON SCENE https://t.co/K9aSgnDo6L — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews are responding to a 2-alarm fire burning in San Francisco's Excelsior neighborhood.A large plume of smoke can be seen coming from the home, located on Vienna Street, not far from McLaren Park.