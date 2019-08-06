Crews battling vegetation fire in San Jose

SJFD says that the fire is approximately 3 acres.
We’re on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire at Component Drive and Orchard Pkwy in north San Jose. Multiple streets are closed in the area, with smoke drifting south toward the airport. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/dt4FXF3EO6— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 6, 2019
Multiple streets are closed in the area, with smoke drifting toward the airport.
Fire officials say to avoid the area if possible.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.