Crews battling vegetation fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a vegetation fire on Component Drive and Orchard Parkway in San Jose.

SJFD says that the fire is approximately 3 acres.



Multiple streets are closed in the area, with smoke drifting toward the airport.

Fire officials say to avoid the area if possible.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
