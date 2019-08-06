Crews battling vegetation fire in San Jose

We’re on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire at Component Drive and Orchard Pkwy in north San Jose. Multiple streets are closed in the area, with smoke drifting south toward the airport. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/dt4FXF3EO6 — San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) August 6, 2019

