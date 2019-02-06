WATCH LIVE: San Francisco crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion near USF

Crews are battling a possible gas explosion that's sparked a fire in San Francisco near USF.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over possible gas explosion, fire in San Francisco

The fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m.

Flames could be seen shooting from a commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction.

"I was going through an intersection and I heard a small explosion like something behind me, and I looked up and saw people in front of me just screaming and yelling, and I turned around at that point and I saw flames coming toward me. I actually thought it was a bomb for a second," witness Micheal Comstock said.

VIDEO: Huge flames seen from possible gas explosion in SF
EMBED More News Videos

Flames shot into the air following a possible gas explosion in San Francisco. Here's a look at video from the scene.



Four buildings were involved in the fire.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area and are going door-to-door to evacuate residents in the vicinity. Streets in the area were closed to traffic.

Pacific Gas and Electric tweeted that they are aware of the situation and are working closely with first responders.

Fire crews were actively working to rescue people from the building while they waited for PG&E to stop the leak.

"PG&E is on scene trying to stop that gas leak, but until such time we've declared evacuations and checked every building around the perimeter for a one-block radius. There's nobody within the distance of the one-block radius. No injuries to report. There were eight workers right near the scene. They're all present and accounted for and no injuries at this time," San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White said.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas leakexplosionSFFDfirefightersevacuationfireSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Huge flames seen from possible gas explosion in SF
Top Stories
VIDEO: Huge flames seen from possible gas explosion in SF
VIDEO: SKY7 over massive fire possibly sparked by gas explosion in SF
EXCLUSIVE: Video appears to show car getting on SF freeway in wrong direction before crash
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Former Pres. Obama to join John Legend, Stephen Curry for Oakland event
Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike
'The Doodler': SFPD to give update on cold case murders
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
More News