Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.The fire was first reported at 1:08 p.m.Flames could be seen shooting from a commercial building near the intersection of Parker Avenue and Geary Boulevard. A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction."I was going through an intersection and I heard a small explosion like something behind me, and I looked up and saw people in front of me just screaming and yelling, and I turned around at that point and I saw flames coming toward me. I actually thought it was a bomb for a second," witness Micheal Comstock said.Four buildings were involved in the fire.Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area and are going door-to-door to evacuate residents in the vicinity. Streets in the area were closed to traffic.Pacific Gas and Electric tweeted that they are aware of the situation and are working closely with first responders.Fire crews were actively working to rescue people from the building while they waited for PG&E to stop the leak."PG&E is on scene trying to stop that gas leak, but until such time we've declared evacuations and checked every building around the perimeter for a one-block radius. There's nobody within the distance of the one-block radius. No injuries to report. There were eight workers right near the scene. They're all present and accounted for and no injuries at this time," San Francisco Fire Department Chief Joanne Hayes-White said.No other details were immediately available.