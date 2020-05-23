WATCH LIVE: Crews save historic World War II ship in 4-alarm fire at SF's Fisherman's Wharf

As of 9:40 a.m., the fire was still considered active.
Firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the afternoon.
Tourists, residents and swimmers are asked to stay away from the area.
The fire has left haze and plumes of smoke over San Francisco Saturday morning.
Firefighters tell ABC7 additional structures and the SS Jeremiah O'Brien ship were threatened by the fire.
The O'Brien ship is one of two remaining fully functioning Liberty ships launched during World War II.
Firefighters say the warehouse at Pier 45 is a "total loss," though a fire boat was able to save the O'Brien ship, fire officials said just before 6:30 a.m.
The SS Jeremiah O'Brien is a liberty ship that stormed Normandy on D-Day in 1944.
The ship docks by the pier and is a popular tourist attraction.
"Our firefighters absolutely saved the SS Jeremiah O'Brien during this fire as flames were pinching on the side of this vessel," Baxter said.
One firefighter was injured in the fire with a severe laceration to the hand. They were transported to a local hospital.
It's unclear what ignited the flames and investigators are now working to learn the cause and origin of the fire.
Crews say no one was hurt in the fire.
A total of 150 firefighters and 50 fire apparatus responded to the scene.
The fire was first reported around 4:40 a.m.
Three businesses were affected by the fire, including offices for the Blue and Gold Fleet, Red and White Fleet and the Jeremiah O'Brien fleet.
No boats were damaged, other than paint on O'Brien.
Video earlier from the scene shows massive flames along the pier and San Francisco's skyline.
According to San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter, evacuations were underway at adjacent commercial warehouses during the fire.
Baxter also said fire crews were evacuated when walls began collapsing in the warehouse during the fire fight.
He said "to our knowledge," there was no inside the warehouse when the fire sparked and no one was supposed to be in the building.
The warehouse, which holds fish processing equipment and a few offices, is typically unoccupied at night but homeless people have been seen in buildings and warehouses in the area, Baxter said.
"That is something of grave concern, that is why we're actively trying to confirm if anybody saw anybody in this building," he said.
"To our knowledge ... nobody is supposed to be in the building and we are hoping ... that there is no victim," he said.
Thick black smoke and bright flames - here's a look at the 4-alarm #fire burning at San Francisco's historic Fisherman's Wharf. Latest details and video here: https://t.co/xeykQyvRJJ pic.twitter.com/SDbr90x20R— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) May 23, 2020
A seafood distributor at Pier 45 said on Instagram Saturday morning that the fire has caused about $15,000 in damage. The fire damaged trucks and equipment at Water2Table, which receives and distributes fresh fish to Bay Area businesses.
Joe Conte with Water2Table spoke to ABC7 and said the fire could be "disastrous for the local fishing community."
Conte said because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Water2Table is distributing food directly to consumers.
"This is critical," he said.
He said there are about 15 businesses like Water2Table along the wharf.
Fish from Fisherman's Wharf is shipped state and nationwide, Conte said.
"I'm hoping we can get on to that pier soon," he said.
Conte said another concern is that the power is out along the pier. He said there is "millions" of dollars worth of fish in facilities along the pier.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
UPDATE: WORKING FIRE, 4TH ALARM, PIER 45, SF, btwn TAYLOR ST and JONES ST, #SFFD @KTVU @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/Qm53y36AJD— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020
SF Firefighters working at a 4th alarm #fire at Pier 45. All questions go to @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/LkwpvaAwcu— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020