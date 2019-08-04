WATCH LIVE | Dayton shooting: At least 9 dead, 28 injured in 2nd US mass shooting within 24 hours, police say

- Lois Oglesby, 27
- Megan Betts, 22
- Saeed Saleh, 38
- Derrick Fudge, 57
- Logan Turner, 30
- Nicholas Cumer, 25
- Thomas McNichols, 25
- Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36
- Monica Brickhouse, 39
The suspected gunman, 24-year-old Connor Stephen Betts, of Bellbrook, Ohio,, is also dead, authorities said. He was fatally shot by responding officers. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said he was wearing body armor, carrying a .223-caliber rifle and had additional high-capacity magazines with him.
Police believe Betts was the only shooter and have not yet identified a motive.
This was the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, following a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 dead.
Dayton police patrolling the area responded in less than a minute to the shooting, which unfolded around 1 a.m. Sunday on the streets of the Oregon District, Whaley said at a press conference.
Whaley said if the police had not responded so quickly, "hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today."
Whaley said at least 27 people were treated for injuries, and at least 15 of those have been released. Several more remain in serious or critical condition, local hospital officials said at a news conference. They said some people suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and others were injured as they fled.
Nikita Papillon, 23, was across the street at Newcom's Tavern when the shooting started. She said she saw a girl she had talked to earlier lying outside Ned Peppers Bar.
"She had told me she liked my outfit and thought I was cute, and I told her I liked her outfit and I thought she was cute," Papillon said. She herself had been to Ned Peppers the night before, describing it as the kind of place "where you don't have to worry about someone shooting up the place."
"People my age, we don't think something like this is going to happen," she said. "And when it happens, words can't describe it."
Tianycia Leonard, 28, was in the back, smoking, at Newcom's. She heard "loud thumps" that she initially thought was someone pounding on a dumpster.
"It was so noisy, but then you could tell it was gunshots and there was a lot of rounds," Leonard said.
Staff of an Oregon District bar called Ned Peppers said in a Facebook post that they were left shaken and confused by the shooting. The bar said a bouncer was treated for shrapnel wounds.
President Trump tweeted about the quick response of law enforcement at the shootings in Dayton and El Paso.
The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019
He has also declared flags to remain at half-staff until sundown Aug. 8.
Gov. Mike DeWine issued his own statement, announcing that he ordered flags in Ohio remain at half-staff and offering assistance to Whaley and prayers for the victims.
"Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton," the statement said. "We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families."
Whaley said she has been in touch with the White House, though not Trump directly, and with DeWine. She said more than 50 other mayors also have reached out to her.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation.
With a population of around 140,000 Dayton is in western Ohio, around 55 miles northeast of Cincinnati, 75 miles west of Columbus and 120 miles east of Indianapolis. The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that's home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters.
A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, where people seeking information on victims arrived in a steady trickle throughout the morning, many in their Sunday best, others looking bedraggled from a sleepless night. Some local pastors were on hand to offer support, as were comfort dogs.
The Ohio shooting came hours after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured.
Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.
Sunday's shooting in Dayton is the 22nd mass killing of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people were killed - not including the offender. The 20 mass killings in the U.S. in 2019 that preceded this weekend claimed 96 lives.
Whaley said the Oregon District is expected to reopen Sunday afternoon, and a vigil is planned Sunday evening. The minor league Dayton Dragons who play in nearby Fifth Third Field postponed their Sunday afternoon game against the Lake County Captains "due to this morning's tragic event."
The shooting in Dayton comes after the area was heavily damaged when tornadoes swept through western Ohio in late May, destroying or damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.
"Dayton has been through a lot already this year, and I continue to be amazed by the grit and resiliency of our community," Whaley said.