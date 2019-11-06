Escaped Monterey County Jail inmates arrested by Border Patrol, sheriff says

SALINAS, Calif. (KGO) -- Two inmates who escaped from Monterey County Jail have been captured by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to the Monterey Co. Sheriff's Office.

RELATED: Eerie photos show how murder suspects escaped Monterey County Jail

Officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. with more details about the capture.

Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar climbed out of a hole they cut in the ceiling of the Salinas facility. Both were being held on murder charges.

There was a possible sighting of one of the inmates on Tuesday at a Motel 6 in Marina, California, but the inmate evaded capture, police say.

RELATED: Police surround Motel 6 in Monterey County after possible sighting of escaped inmate

