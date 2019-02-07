Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
1 lane of each direction on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge now open
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
LIVE VIDEO
Officials give update after falling concrete shuts down Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Watch Now
LIVE VIDEO
SKY7 above scene after falling concrete shuts down Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
San Francisco
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
North Bay
Categories
Traffic
Weather
7 On Your Side
Distraction
U.S. & World
California
Business
Technology
Weather
I-Team
Localish
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Station Info
About ABC7
Meet the News Team
Our Community
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Jobs & Internships
uReport: Your Photos & Videos
Shows
ABC7 Live Newscasts
Beyond The Headlines with Cheryl Jennings
ABC7 Specials
TV Listings
Bay Area LIFE
Live Well Network/Laff TV
Bay Area Life; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE
1 lane of each direction on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge now open
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Officials give update after falling concrete shuts down Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KGO
Thursday, February 07, 2019 02:49PM
SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
Most lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge remain shut down due to falling concrete earlier this afternoon.
b
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
richmond san rafael bridge
bridge
road safety
road closure
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure
traffic
traffic delay
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-Saan Rafael Bridge
More Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure
Top Stories
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-Saan Rafael Bridge
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
NTSB to investigate fiery explosion of PG&E gas line in SF
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Neighbors displaced after gas explosion in San Francisco
Show More
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins
Kevin Durant rips media's coverage of his pending free agency
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
More News