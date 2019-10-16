Contra Costa County Fire: Fire contained at NuStar energy facility in Crockett near Rodeo

BREAKING @320PIO is reopening I80 #rightnow . Cars haven’t come through yet — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) October 16, 2019

TIMELAPSE: watch as smoke pours into the atmosphere from the refinery fire in the East Bay. https://t.co/57lQFkWb6I pic.twitter.com/KJQiBnETPc — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) October 15, 2019

Update: Shelter in place issued for Crockett. Winds are eastward 4 MPH. Highway 80 and San Pablo Avenue is shutdown in both directions. @CoCoCWS pic.twitter.com/GCeQNfsp42 — Pinole PD (@PinolePD) October 15, 2019

BREAKING: Not brush fire, apparently two tanks on fire at refinery in Rodeo. Contra Costa County Fire ordering shutdown of I80 in both directions. pic.twitter.com/vXUYqpei7C — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) October 15, 2019

An incident has been reported from the Philips 66 refinery in Contra Costa County. Vallejo Fire Dept is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as we gather them. — Vallejo Firefighters Association (@VallejoFire) October 15, 2019

CORRECTION: Incident is reported at the Nu Star facility. See attached emergency information from the Contra Costa Community Warning System. More info: https://t.co/YEZNf6wZDX pic.twitter.com/VivRcCpGlM — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) October 15, 2019

Fire and @CoCoSheriff units are on-scene at a fire at the NuStar facility in Rodeo. No other information is available and no shelter in place has been ordered.



For information on Community Alerts visit: https://t.co/jcBaYizeZj pic.twitter.com/12WY5GZOUb — Pinole PD (@PinolePD) October 15, 2019

CROCKETT, Calif. (KGO) -- Two tanks, one of which has collapsed, at the NuStar energy facility in the East Bay are on fire, according to officials. Large plumes of black smoke could be seen in the area and other parts of the Bay Area.As of 8:59 Tuesday night, Contra Costa Fire officials say the fire has been contained. County Environmental Health HazMat teams are working to assess the current health threat in Crockett, Rodeo, and Hercules.Combined, the tanks held 250,000 gallons of ethanol, which is used as an additive for gasoline.There were workers at the facility when the fire erupted. Officials say none of them were hurt.The cause of the fire has yet to be identified.The fire threatened two other tanks as well, one containing jet fuel and the other more ethanol.According to officials vegetation fires that were caused by the tank fire have been contained and are out. In total, 15 acres of grass burned around the facility.Nustar provided a statement about the incident which said:Highway 80 was shutdown for hours but as of 9:21 Tuesday night it has reopened in both directions.The Carquinez Bridge was also closed while crews battled the blaze.A HazMat team and firefighters are on scene.Contra Costa County health officials are calling this a "hazardous materials emergency" at the facility in Crockett and Rodeo.A shelter in place is still in effect for Rodeo and Crockett, according to Contra Costa Fire officials.The unincorporated town of Tormey has been evacuated.However, officials still advise that anyone living near the Crockett facility stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed."Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans," officials said.ABC7 News Reporter Leslie Brinkley has been in contact with nearby hospitals. She says Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo has some patients concerned about smoke inhalation.Vallejo's Sutter Solano Hospital has not received any patients.The smoke from the fire has also caused the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory for smoke east of Rodeo, along the Carquinez Strait.Smoke from the Nustar fire may potentially impact areas east of Rodeo, along the Carquinez Strait including but not limited to Benicia, Martinez, Baypoint, Pittsburg and areas to the East. This is based on current meteorological conditions which can change depending on the duration of the fire.According to Superintendent Charles Miller, all school has been canceled for the John Wett Unified School District because of the fire.Initial reports indicated the fire was at a refinery, creating confusion that the NuStar facility is a refinery.It is not a refinery. NuStar is an energy company that stores and distributes crude oil, refined products, and specialty liquids.