WATCH LIVE: Fire breaks out at refinery in Crockett near Rodeo

RODEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Two tanks at a refinery in the East Bay are on fire, according to fire officials.

Large plumes of black smoke can be seen in the area.

Highway 80 and San Pablo Avenue are shutdown in both directions, according to San Pablo PD.

Contra Costa County health officials are calling this a "hazardous materials emergency" at the Nu Star facility in Crockett and Rodeo.

A shelter in place is in effect for Crockett residents. People are advised to stay inside and close all windows and doors.

"Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans," officials said.

Here is the full statement from Contra Costa Health:



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejocontra costa countyfirefighterssmoke
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ABC7 Original Series: 'The Earthquake Effect'
USGS reports magnitude-4.7 quake hit near Hollister
4.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Bay Area
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge when Loma Prieta quake hit
Marine biologists livestream their search for 'octopus garden' in Monterey Bay
LIVE AT 3:30 PM: Watch this pumpkin carver create a masterpiece
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen thief steals Dali piece from San Francisco gallery
Rally to rid cars on Market Street
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, warmer afternoon today
Sneaker debate reignited: Are these Vans pink or teal?
Arson investigators say brush fire in Moraga was accidental
More TOP STORIES News