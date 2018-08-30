SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --San Francisco police are responding to an incident at Balboa High School, where students are currently on lockdown.
A source tells ABC7 News that police have found a gun on campus of Balboa High School and are currently searching for the person who the weapon belongs to.
SKY7 is live over the school and shows a heavy police presence, with officers carrying weapons and EMTs on scene.
A report came in as a shot fired and police are going room to room to see exactly what happened.
Students at James Denman Middle School, San Miguel Early Education School and Leadership High School are also on lockdown.
The district says students are safe.
An incident has occurred at Balboa HS. #SFPD is on scene. Balboa HS, James Denman MS & Leadership School are on lock down at this time. SFPD PIO @OfficerGrace is responding, Media staging area will be at the intersection of Onondaga & Cayuga Ave. #SF pic.twitter.com/rfH4wmz8FA— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) August 30, 2018
No further details have been released yet by police or the school.
