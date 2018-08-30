WATCH LIVE: Source says gun found on SF high school campus, campus on lockdown

San Francisco police are responding to an incident at Balboa High School. Here's a look at the scene from SKY7. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police are responding to an incident at Balboa High School, where students are currently on lockdown.

A source tells ABC7 News that police have found a gun on campus of Balboa High School and are currently searching for the person who the weapon belongs to.

SKY7 is live over the school and shows a heavy police presence, with officers carrying weapons and EMTs on scene.

A report came in as a shot fired and police are going room to room to see exactly what happened.

Students at James Denman Middle School, San Miguel Early Education School and Leadership High School are also on lockdown.

The district says students are safe.


No further details have been released yet by police or the school.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
