Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County was caused by homeowner equipment, not PG&E, investigators say

EMBED </>More Videos

The deadliest fire of the 2017 North Bay fires was reportedly caused by private equipment. ( AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --
Investigators say a deadly 2017 wildfire that killed 22 people in Northern California wine country was caused by a private electrical system, not equipment of embattled Pacific Gas & Electric Co.

WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE FROM GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM

The state's firefighting agency said Thursday that the fire started next to a residence. The agency did not find any violations of state law.

RELATED: Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa

The fire was one of more than 170 fires that torched the state in October 2017. It destroyed more than 5,600 structures over more than 57 square miles (148 sq. kilometers) in Sonoma County.

The cause came as a relief to PG&E, which plans to file for bankruptcy protection next week, citing billions of potential damages from other deadly and destructive wildfires.

RELATED: How would PG&E bankruptcy impact California fire victims?

CalFire did not immediately release its full fire cause report.

You can read the full press release here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay Firessonoma countyPG&Ewildfiredeadly fireelectricelectrical accidentcal fireSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats found safe
Wildfire victims urge lawmakers to keep PG&E out of bankruptcy
PG&E opposes judge's ideas to prevent wildfires
Tubbs Fire anniversary remembered in Santa Rosa
Top Stories
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
Shutdown: Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail
Woman killed in hit and run crash in San Jose
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Doomsday Clock remains at 2 minutes to midnight
Fremont gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Mueller grand jury could start feeling the pinch of the government shutdown
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: A tale of two seasons
Walmart hiring truck drivers with starting pay at nearly $90K
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
49ers to get $36 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Hulu dropping price as Netflix raises theirs
More News