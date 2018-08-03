OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A public memorial service is underway for Nia Wilson, the 18-year-old who was fatally stabbed in an apparent random attack at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.
WATCH LIVE: Public memorial service for Nia Wilson
The service is being held at Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland.
CONTINUING COVERAGE ON DEADLY BART STABBING:
- What we know about deadly stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station
- Here's how you can help the family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- 'Remember Her': A tribute to Nia Wilson
- 'He was wiping off his knife': BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
- Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
- Heartbroken father demands justice after daughter stabbed at BART station
- Anne Hathaway shares powerful post about Nia Wilson
- Artists nationwide remember BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson in their art
- Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
- 'Stand down': BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
- TIPS: How to stay safe on BART
- Bart releases info on pair of homicides