WATCH LIVE: Officials update on Carr Fire burning in Shasta, Trinity Counties

The Carr Fire in Shasta County is now 115,538 acres and 35 percent contained, up from 112,000 acres and 30 percent containment on Tuesday.The massive wildfire has torched 1,018 homes in and around the city of Redding, according to CAL FIRE. The fire is threatening more than 2,500 structures.The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Wednesday that another 440 buildings including barns and warehouses have also been destroyed by the fire.Six people have been killed and more than 38,000 people have been displaced from the fire.Police are asking for help from the public locating multiple people who are still missing.The wildfire is the 6th most destructive wildfire in California history.