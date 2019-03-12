WATCH LIVE: Police say suspect in murder of SJ woman was deported previously

San Jose police arrest 24 year old Carlos Carranza for murder of 59 year old Bambi Larson on Knollfield Way on Feb. 28th.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Police say 24-year-old Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranz, who was arrested for the murder of San Jose mother Bambi Larson, was deported previously and has a long criminal history.The suspect was still on the loose despite six hold requests from ICE.Police say he is a transient and was arrested in San Jose on Monday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.The suspect was arrested following the murder on possession of methamphetamine charges, where police took a DNA sample. That sample linked him to the crime, police say.Bambi Larson, 59, was found with multiple stab wounds at her home on Knollfield Way on February 28 after a co-worker became concerned she didn't show up for work.Larson is the mother of two adult children.San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia is planning on talking to the media about the arrest at 2:30 p.m.