UKIAH, Calif. --The body of a firefighter who died battling the Mendocino Complex fires is being escorted from Ukiah to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport by an honor guard Wednesday afternoon so his remains can be returned to Utah.
WATCH LIVE: Procession to honor Utah firefighter killed while battling Complex Fires
Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department died Monday after suffering injuries while working near the unincorporated community of Pillsbury.
Burchett was transported by helicopter to Ukiah Valley Medical Center but ultimately died of his injuries. He was 42, and had 20 years experience as a firefighter. "As you can imagine, our hearts are heavy as we digest this tragic news," Draper City Mayor Troy Walker said in a statement Tuesday. "Last night, we lost one of our Draper firefighters, a true hero."
RELATED: Utah firefighter killed while battling Mendocino Complex Fires
California Gov. Jerry Brown also issued a statement about Burchett's death. "Firefighters from across the nation, and world, have selflessly battled California's massive wildfires and sadly today we mourn the loss of one of those heroes," Brown said.
"Our hearts ache for his wife and young son, family members, loved ones, colleagues with the Draper City Fire Department and the entire state of Utah," Brown said.
Flags in Sacramento will be flown at half-staff in Burchett's honor, Brown said.
RELATED: Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
The funeral procession began around 2:30 p.m. at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah. It will head to southbound U.S. Highway 101 via North State Street and Lake Mendocino Drive before exiting at Airport Boulevard for the Sonoma County Airport.
Members of the public who wish to observe the procession have been invited to line the streets of Ukiah or Santa Rosa, but to stay off Highway 101. Fire officials have asked that the privacy of Burchett's family be respected.
A fundraiser for his family has been set up by the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society.
To make a donation to help his family during this difficult time, click here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster