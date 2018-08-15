COMPLEX FIRE

WATCH LIVE: Procession for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires heads through North Bay

The body of a firefighter who died battling the Mendocino Complex Fires is being escorted from Ukiah to an airport in Santa Rosa by an honor guard, so his remains can be returned to Utah.

UKIAH, Calif. --
The body of a firefighter who died battling the Mendocino Complex fires will be escorted from Ukiah to the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport by an honor guard Wednesday afternoon so his remains can be returned to Utah.

Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department died Monday after suffering injuries while working near the unincorporated community of Pillsbury.

Burchett was transported by helicopter to Ukiah Valley Medical Center but ultimately died of his injuries. He was 42, and had 20 years experience as a firefighter. "As you can imagine, our hearts are heavy as we digest this tragic news," Draper City Mayor Troy Walker said in a statement Tuesday. "Last night, we lost one of our Draper firefighters, a true hero."

California Gov. Jerry Brown also issued a statement about Burchett's death. "Firefighters from across the nation, and world, have selflessly battled California's massive wildfires and sadly today we mourn the loss of one of those heroes," Brown said.

"Our hearts ache for his wife and young son, family members, loved ones, colleagues with the Draper City Fire Department and the entire state of Utah," Brown said.

Flags in Sacramento will be flown at half-staff in Burchett's honor, Brown said.

The funeral procession starts at 2:30 p.m. at Eversole Mortuary in Ukiah, then heads to southbound U.S. Highway 101 via North State Street and Lake Mendocino Drive before exiting at Airport Boulevard for the Sonoma County Airport.

Members of the public who wish to observe the procession have been invited to line the streets of Ukiah or Santa Rosa, but to stay off Highway 101. Fire officials have asked that the privacy of Burchett's family be respected.

A fundraiser for his family has been set up by the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society.

To make a donation to help his family during this difficult time, click here.

