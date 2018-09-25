SALESFORCE TRANSIT CENTER

WATCH LIVE: Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco shut down after fissure found in steel beam, Fremont Street closed in the area

SKY7 over temporarily closed Salesforce Transit Center in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco is temporarily closed after crews discovered a fissure in a steel beam on the third level of the center Tuesday, officials announced.


Fremont Street between Mission and Howard Streets is shut down to pedestrians and vehicle while officials inspect the building and investigate the cause of the fissure.

Transit operators are temporarily providing bus service out of the nearby temporary Transbay Terminal at Howard and Main Streets until further inspections are complete.

The fissure was discovered on the third level Bus Deck on the eastern side of the center near Fremont Street.


"The safety of everyone who visits the Salesforce Transit Center is our obligation and highest priority," Mark Zabaneh, Executive Director of the Transbay Joint Powers Authority said in a statement. "While this appears to be a localized issue and we have no information that suggests it is widespread, it is our duty to confirm this before we allow public access to the facility."

Riders should contact their local operators for more details on the closure's impact.
