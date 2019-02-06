SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Crews are battling a fire possibly sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.
WATCH LIVE: SFFD responds to possible gas explosion
Flames could be seen shooting from a home near the intersection of Parker Street and Geary Boulevard.
Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
#020619WF2 2nd alarm Explosion Geary and Parker AVOID AREA PIO ENROUTE pic.twitter.com/RhqR861i7w— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019