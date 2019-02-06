WATCH LIVE: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are battling a fire sparked by a possible gas explosion in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews are battling a fire possibly sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

WATCH LIVE: SFFD responds to possible gas explosion

Flames could be seen shooting from a home near the intersection of Parker Street and Geary Boulevard.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas leakexplosionSFFDfirefightersevacuationfireSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Video appears to show car getting on SF freeway in wrong direction before crash
WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: 'The Doodler': SFPD to give update on cold case murders
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike
Former Pres. Obama to join John Legend, Stephen Curry for Oakland event
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Show More
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Golden retriever rescued from sinkhole in San Diego
Michelle Carter's conviction upheld in texting-suicide case
More News