#020619WF2 2nd alarm Explosion Geary and Parker AVOID AREA PIO ENROUTE pic.twitter.com/RhqR861i7w — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) February 6, 2019

Crews are battling a fire possibly sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.Flames could be seen shooting from a home near the intersection of Parker Street and Geary Boulevard.Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.No other details were immediately available.