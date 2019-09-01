WATCH LIVE: Search for man accused of evading police at Oakland Airport

Active search underway @IFlyOAKland after a suspect fled from deputies and rammed a gate onto the airport tarmac. Suspect fled on foot and may have jumped into the water surrounding airport. @oaklandpoliceca @CHP_GoldenGate assisting with search. No active threat to air traffic. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 1, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are searching for a man who they say fled from police and hit a gate at the Oakland International Airport on Sunday.The suspect rammed a gate on the airport tarmac and ran from deputies, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.Authorities said the man may have jumped into the water surrounding the airport.There is no active threat to air traffic.