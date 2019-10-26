WATCH LIVE: SKY7 flies over Kincade Fire zone, where 50k residents forced to evacuate

#KincadeFire 🔥| Latest from @CALFIRE_PIO:



▪️Fire has spread to 23,700 acres

▪️5% contained

▪️All evacuation orders are still in place

▪️49 structures destroyed

▪️No reports of fatalities or injuries



