SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
Westbound Richmond-San Rafael Bridge is still closed due to more falling concrete, CHP officials say. Two lanes have reopened on the eastbound side.

The CHP reports dangerous chunks of concrete are still falling from the upper deck down to the lower deck.

CHP says it was a 911 call that first alerted them to the problem.

All lanes in both directions were closed for several hours. Officials opened one lane of the upper deck and one lane of the lower deck before shutting them down again. Now they have reopened two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge.

CalTrans had originally hoped to have the bridge open by 6 p.m. No estimated time to reopen has been given.

SFMTA announced that due to the traffic back up caused by the bridge closure that they will be temporarily stopping California Cable Car Line service. There will be no bus shuttle support and officials are asking people to use the 1-California Route.


A driver called to report a piece of concrete had fallen on their car and caused "major" damage.

CHP advises planning to take an alternative route for your evening commute in the meantime.

You can take Highway 37 or the Bay Bridge instead.

Officials say the normal shaking of the bridge that occurs from traffic is what caused the concrete to fall.

Caltrans is on scene taking a look at what fell and and inspecting the integrity of the bridge.


The bridge will not fully open until CHP gets word from Caltrans that it is safe to use.

Drivers who were stuck on the bridge when it closed were turned around by CHP and directed eastbound to exit the bridge.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

See more stories about the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

