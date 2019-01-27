WATCH LIVE TODAY: Senator Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks to members of the media at her alma mater, Howard University, Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

California Senator Kamala Harris is formally kicking off her presidential campaign with a rally in Oakland today. The rally will be held at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall. You can watch it on abc7news.com or the ABC7 News app starting at 12 p.m.

Find more stories and videos about Kamala Harris

Click here to download the ABC7 app to get breaking news alerts and watch live ABC7 News video from anywhere.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted to SFO after flight attendant dies
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
Coach Kerr hits 300 career wins in Boston
Accuweather Forecast: Hazy sunshine and mild temperatures
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
9 arrested for 'die-in' protest at Rockefeller Center ice skating rink
Felon serving life sentence escapes from prison
Show More
Steve Martin makes cameo on 'SNL' as a 'poor helpless' Roger Stone
Klay Thompson just wants some "chowdah" after win in Boston
Warriors win 10th straight, beat Celtics 115-111
Puppies rescued from Oakland fire
Something has to give as Warriors, Celtics tangle
More News