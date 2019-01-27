California Senator Kamala Harris is formally kicking off her presidential campaign with a rally in Oakland today. The rally will be held at Frank Ogawa Plaza in front of City Hall. You can watch it on abc7news.com or the ABC7 News app starting at 12 p.m.
Find more stories and videos about Kamala Harris
Click here to download the ABC7 app to get breaking news alerts and watch live ABC7 News video from anywhere.
WATCH LIVE TODAY: Senator Kamala Harris to kick off presidential campaign with Oakland rally
Top Stories