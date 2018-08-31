WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Funeral for Sen. John McCain

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles after touring the Wren House Brewery, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016 in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

On Saturday, a national memorial service celebrating the life of Senator John McCain will take place at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. The senator's family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, as well as U.S. and international leaders have been invited to attend and participate in the service.

Visit this page for more on John McCain's life and legacy, and watch live starting at 6 a.m.

Click here to download the ABC7 app to get breaking news alerts and watch live ABC7 News video from anywhere.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Package thieves use scary new tactic to access Bay Area homes
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: Funeral for Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: Muni scuffle sparks outrage on social media
VIDEO: Rash of grab-and-run thefts plague California Apple stores
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Symphony, Burke Williams Spa
ABC7 Stars: Tenderloin community organizer leads 'Safe Passage' for kids
Drivers ticketed for not yielding to 'chicken' in Sunnyvale
Fewer police on BART trains as mandatory overtime ends
Show More
Healthier Frappuccinos? Starbucks is testing out new recipes
Teen's accidental airdrop of fake crime scene photo delays Oakland flight
U-Haul stolen with Oakland music teacher's instruments and life inside
Consumer Catch-up: Generic Singulair recalled, United ups bag fees
Bill Clinton plays Aretha Franklin's 'Think' during funeral
More News