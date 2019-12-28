WATCH LIVE: Wreckage found of Hawaii tour helicopter carrying 7 missing since Thursday

HONOLULU -- Authorities say the wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii has been found in a mountainous area on the island of Kauai.Officials said in a news release Friday that they're sending additional resources and searching for possible survivors.Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers after it was reported overdue from a tour Thursday evening.Blustery winds and low visibility initially hindered search efforts.Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.