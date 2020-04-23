nfl draft

Watch NFL Draft on ABC: Tracking San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders 1st round picks

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Today, dreams come true for 32 eager prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft on ABC.

NFL DRAFT 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event

For the first time ever, the event will run exclusively digital as the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought countless changes to the sports world.

  • Round 1: Thursday at 5 p.m. on ABC7 followed by "After the Game" on ABC7 at 8:30 p.m.

  • Rounds 2 & 3: Friday at 4 p.m. on ABC7 followed by ABC7 News at 8:30 p.m.

  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday at 9 a.m.

Round 1 will be action-packed for the San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders, who each have two picks.

Here's who they selected on Day 1.

San Francisco 49ers


  • 13th overall pick:

  • 31st overall pick:

Las Vegas Raiders


  • 12th overall pick:

  • 19th overall pick:

