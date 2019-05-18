WATCH: Ordnance on F-16 jet detonated in Riverside

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The ordnance on that F-16 fighter jet that went down Thursday has been detonated near the crash site.

AIR7 HD was overhead when it happened at the Ben Clark Public Safety Training Center in Riverside shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The Air Force confirmed at a 3 p.m. news conference that the ordnance on that fighter jet had been secured and would be disposed of.

A total of 13 people were hospitalized when that fighter jet slammed into a building near the March Air Reserve Base Thursday afternoon.

None of those injuries are life-threatening.
